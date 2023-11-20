PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Childers Catering announced the grand reopening of the Gateway Building Monday morning.

Last November, the Peoria City Council approved the lease agreement for Childer’s to use the third floor of the Gateway Building. That floor will be used for weddings, banquet halls, and conventions and is open for public use.

City leaders met Monday for the grand reopening and were served food from Childers.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb said he’s excited to see the building get more use.

“It’s just spectacular, and it’s a testament to the Childers family and entrepreneurial prowess that we’re here, and thankfully the City of Peoria was smart enough to realize it was to its advantage to lease out this beautiful space,” said Grayeb.

The lease agreement is five years and Childer’s will pay at least $2,500 dollars per month for rent.