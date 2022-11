PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local eatery and banquet center is expanding into downtown Peoria.

Peoria City Council has approved a lease agreement for Childers to use the third floor of the Gateway Building. Childers will use the space as a secondary banquet facility.

The lease agreement is for five years and Childers will pay at least $2,500 dollars per month for rent.

Childer’s Eatery has four locations in Peoria and East Peoria.