Childhood friends support OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois with 24-hour game day

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Four best friends are helping others through their love of games.

For the fourth year, David, Josh, Justin, and Josh are raising money for OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois as a part of their DJ3 Extra Life team.

“It is fun to just focus on hanging out and playing games for a good cause,” said Justin Green.

They say it started out as a fun thing to do, and has turned into something bigger.

“It kinda started out as a bit of an excuse for us to get away from our wives, and kind of re-live our childhood memories, but it’s become such a great experience,” Green.

On Saturday morning, the team started their 24-hour game day.

“It’s a great hospital to have here in our backyard, and anything we can do to help is just really awesome,” said Green.

In their first year, they raised a couple hundred dollars.

“Just that chance to get the guys together and then we started to put a little more into it throughout the year, and then we got the tour of the hospital, and I think that’s really when things changed for us,” said Josj Cox.

Now, they’re raising thousands of dollars, and say seeing the impact they have on families and children receiving treatment pushes them to do more.

“We got a chance to see where these dollars were being used and why it was so important, and then from there we really ratcheted it up to where we are now,” said Cox.

The four, who have been friends since they were kids, say they’ll continue to play games for a good cause.

After the 24 hours was up, they group announced they raised $8,403. They’re continuing to raise funds until the end of the year and hope to raise $8,500.