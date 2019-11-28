Children spread joy with Thanksgiving holiday cards

PEORIA, Ill. — Four years ago, comfort keepers started a partnership with schools in peoria. They are currently children from four different schools.

They collect colorful holiday cards created by students throughout the year.

Those cards are then delivered to neighbors staying at assisted living facilities.

“We see it as a great way to enhance the human spirit and lift people spirits not only for the seniors that we give the cards to here in our assisted living facilities [or] the clients we have at home, but also the kids it’s a great generation bridge,” client care coordinator, Carrie Schwiderski said.

Wednesday, senior citizens at the Bickford Senior Living were happy to receive Thanksgiving cards from children.

Comfort keepers is looking for more schools interested in spreading happiness year-round.