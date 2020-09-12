Children Storywalk at the Peoria Public Library

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library is giving families the chance to read and exercise.

Saturday the North Library branch introduced its third Storywalk. This allows families to stroll through the library’s garden will reading a picture book. As families walk through the garden, pages of the book are mounted on stands.

Right now, the story displayed is, “Going on a Bear Hunt.” The traditional children’s story is mounted on 20 posts. The goal is to promate literacy and physical activtiy.

This story will stay up at the Library for a few months before switching to a different book.

