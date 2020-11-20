Children’s Discovery Museum awarded IDNR grant for new climbing exhibit

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum’s iconic climbing exhibit will be replaced with an updated design and improved materials thanks to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Public Museums Capital Grant Program.

The museum was awarded $568,700 for the design, fabrication, and installation of a new Luckey Climber. The Foundation will add $10,000 in private funds to help cover demolition costs.

“The Luckey Climber has been the centerpiece of play for the CDM since it opened its doors in Uptown Normal in 2004. Since then, more than 2 million visitors have climbed, crawled, and problem-solved their way through the unique structure,” according to a press release.

Construction is anticipated within the next two years, depending on the grant agreement and funding cycle.

Currently, the museum is shut down due to COVID-19 guidelines.