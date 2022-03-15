NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal received special recognition for its “Healthy Me” exhibit, which gives kids interactive experiences related to the world of healthcare.

Children’s Discovery Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman said the 1,000 square foot exhibit was designed to help kids get more familiar and comfortable with places like the doctor’s office, emergency room, and dentist office, through imagination, practice, and role-play.

“What we wanted to do was create something that kids would recognize when they go to the doctor’s office, or the emergency room, it’s not exactly the same, but it’s enough that they’ll be familiar, they’ll have similar visuals, they’ll have similar words they’re hearing, and the kind of questions that doctors and caregivers might as a child,” said Whisman.

She said through all the hard work they’ve put into the exhibit, the recognition is a great honor.

“When we go out to the community, and we say this is something we need, we wanna fundraise and build an exhibit like this, we make a lot of promises, we’re gonna do really good work, we’re gonna make sure that it’s a good exhibit,” said Whisman, “But when we get an award like this, it’s just that extra accolade, it’s that pat on the back, it’s that affirmation that the work was well-received and that it really is going to have a life well beyond this immediate generation,” she continued.

Whisman said many people helped fund the exhibit, including OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center, OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

She added, leaders with those local hospitals also helped connect them with local healthcare experts in the community, to help make sure the exhibit was teaching the right lessons, and providing the right data.