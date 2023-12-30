NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Kids who might not be old enough to stay awake until midnight on New Year’s Eve night instead celebrated the New Year Saturday afternoon.

The Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal held its annual Noon Years Eve event.

Kids played on every floor of the museum until noon, when they held a countdown and shot confetti.

Amy Pitzer with the museum said it’s a fun way to celebrate the new year while also being educational.

“As kids are learning the months and the days of the year, it just helps them signify the change between December and then January of the next year, so again it just creates some memorable opportunities to come play,” said Pitzer.

She said they held the party on the eve of New Year’s Eve because the museum doesn’t open until 1 p.m. on Sundays.