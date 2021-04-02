Children’s Discovery Museum hoping to reopen May 1

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Back in business after COVID-19 forced them to close their doors, Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum is putting the finishing touches on how to safely reopen.

For the past year, COVID-19 forced the Children’s Discovery Museum to close. But with things getting better, director of museum engagement Shelly Hanover said they are planning to reopen museum doors within the next month.

Hanover said Saturday, May 1 is the date the museum is targeting for reopening its doors to the public.

With reopening just a month away, the museum is looking to hire back part-time help that was cut during the closure. Hanover says half the staff will be back, but others, mainly college students, are back home or graduated.

Reopening is dependent on the COVID-19 levels and how quickly the state and county move into the bridged reopening plan of Governor Pritzker’s reopening model.

Hanover said it’s exciting and will be making sure everything is cleaned and safe for guests.

“All of our visitors and staff will be required to wear masks. We will do temperature screenings as folks are headed into the museum. You’re going to see a lot more hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout the museum especially in some of the high touchpoints,” Hanover said.

She said the first weekend will be for members only and then eventually, the general public will be welcomed back. The museum limiting guests within the building to 150 people.

“What you’ll have to do, is pre-register for a time to play in two-hour time blocks, and that two-hour time block will be limited with the number of folks that can come in,” Hanover said.

Memberships are still available for purchase on the museum’s website.