Children’s Discovery Museum hosts craft beer bingo in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum is giving people the chance to play bingo while helping businesses when they need it most.

This time of year, thousands of community members in the Twin Cities are getting ready for the Medici Craft Beer and Jazz festival in Uptown Normal. However, COVID-19 has canceled the event, leaving many without a plan to spend a hot summer day.

For the entire month of July, residents can pick up a bingo sheet from the museum for $15.

After the sheet is completed, residents can turn it in to be placed in a raffle. The winner could win a grand prize of $500.

Events and Volunteer Coordinator Amy Pitzer said the event typically draws between 3,000 and 5,000 people at the block party event.

“It’s supporting the Children’s Discovery Museum especially as our doors are closed, but it’s also helping the brewers who are typically apart of this annual event,” Pitzer said.

