Children’s Discovery Museum receives over $600,000 in grant money

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal receiving more than $3 million worth of grants with more than 500,000 of those dollars going toward the Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal.

Uptown Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum received multiple grants from both state and local governments to help redesign how children play and interact with the museum’s attractions.

A grant coming from the secretary of state’s office awarded more than $500,000 to the museum for redesigning an attraction piece.

Children’s Discovery Museum staff said this large amount is to rebuild and redesign the museums’ top attraction– the Lucky Climber.

Director Beth Whisman said it’s the museum’s first attraction since opening 16 years ago, but the current piece is hard to sanitize. This grant will redesign the Lucky Climber, making it COVID friendly as well as more accessible.

“Getting special projects off the ground in a troubled time isn’t easy to do. So when grant dollars become available to do something at this scale, it really gives us a light at the end of the tunnel,” Whisman said.

Five private grants totaled together more than $40,000 will help the museum build kits for classrooms and for homes. As Covid-19 spread museum leaders had to get creative in reaching McLean County kids.

Whisman said the museum’s director would rather have the doors open, but for the time being, staff is glad to still be a part of the community.

“What this really means for us is while our doors are closed to the public, we’re still able to serve the public. We have reached more than 30,000 people since January of 2020 and we expect even more of that to happen in the new year,” Whisman said.