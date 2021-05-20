Children’s Discovery Museum set to welcome back guests next week

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than 14 months of being closed because of the pandemic, the Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal has announced it will welcome visitors back next week.

“After more than a year of being physically apart, we are excited to welcome everyone back to the Museum. Visitors will find updated exhibits and our brand new “Healthy Me” exhibit on the first floor,” said Beth Whisman, executive director for the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department and the Children’s Discovery Museum. “Staff has planned for months to ensure a fun and safe environment that will continue to support the power of play for our visitors and families. Our members spent the last few weeks with us, successfully implementing new protocols and exhibit experiences.”

Starting Thursday, May 27, visitors will be able to see updated and brand-new exhibits. There will be timed entry with limited admission, and guests will be required to schedule reservations and pre-pay.

Visitors will be asked to do their part by meeting the following requirements: