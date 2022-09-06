NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum will close to the public next week for routine annual cleaning as well as its yearly Playla fundraiser.

The cleaning will close the museum from Sunday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 17. Playla is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15.

Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman said in a press release Tuesday that the days leading up to Playla (a play on the word “gala”) will also be spent ushering in specialty equipment and furnishings to create spaces and experiences curated especially for adults.

“Playla is a one-night-only event that completely transforms the Children’s Discovery Museum,” Whisman says. “It is a chance for grown-ups to enjoy the museum, in a radically different way.”

While some museum exhibits are featured without changes for the event, other areas will be redesigned to play to their one-night-only grown-up crowd. There will be a cash bar on each floor as well as catered hors d’oeurves from local restaurants, including Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar, Medici, Pizza Payaa, Keg Grove, Rader Farms, Grove Street Bakery, D. P. Dough, Fiala Brothers Brewery, Reality Bites and others.

The gala will include special activities such as escape room, a silent disco, an ice cream mixology station, and more.

Tickets for Playla are available through Sept. 9 (or until sold out) at the Children’s Discover Museum website or through the museum’s phone line at 309-433-3444.