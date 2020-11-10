Children’s Home adapts gift-giving process, need expected to be greater

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The season of giving is almost here and local charities are finding ways to adjust gift-giving campaigns to be pandemic safe.

Children’s Home of Illinois is making Christmas wishes come true this season with their holiday gift baskets, leaders say it’s a new way the community and the charity can work together to make sure every child has a present on Christmas morning.

A safe way to celebrate, it’s a challenge that faces local non-profits this holiday season as they search for new, safer ways to play Santa for thousands of local children. Director of development and communication at Children’s Home, Stephanie Alkhafaji said planning in a pandemic is a challenge.

“It was definitely a challenge this year, but it was one we were willing to see through because this fundraiser is so important to our clients,” Alkhafaji said.

Alkhafaji said normally businesses and individuals who donate to the annual Christmas drive buy gifts on their own then drop them off at the non-profit’s headquarters. This year, they’re asking people to purchase pre-made gift baskets for $50 each. Inside those baskets are gifts, tailored to the needs of the kids who will get a basket.

“These are children who without our help and the community’s effort would not receive gifts this holiday season and that was never an option for us,” Alkhafaji said.

In 2019, Children’s Home made Christmas special for over 1400 children in the Central Illinois area. CEO Matt George said these kids need things we take for granted.

“You wouldn’t believe how spoiled we are typically,” George said. “There are kids asking for socks, winter coats, gloves, and hats. This isn’t just can I get a PlayStation; these are necessities.”

George said with the pandemic need will be greater this season. He says Children’s Home will be there to help.

“We just want to make sure that everybody; after this tough year that we’ve had is taken care of this holiday season and there’s a lot of kids here, and they deserve it,” George said.

George is confident the community will come through for the families in the area.

“We have the greatest giving community that I’ve ever been around. So when you look at making that ask which we’re doing right now, we’re never disappointed. I think that’s very important in this day and age,” George said.

To purchase a basket for an area child go to the Children’s Home website.

