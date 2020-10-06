Children’s Home & Aid expanding home visits, COVID relief to families in Tazewell, Woodford Counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A state-wide program — Children’s Home & Aid — recently received a federal grant.

Now the organization can expand the help to mothers, pregnant women, and women experiencing postpartum depression.

The Director said the funding will also provide financial assistance to families impacted by the pandemic.

“The other piece with this grant is we have some extra funding to help families who have been affected by COVID-19,” said Program Director of Family Support Tiffany Powell. “We’re also able to provide rent and utility assistance to families that are in need and also gift cards for groceries.”

The Early Headstart grant now allows the organization to help 106 families in Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

“They also provide parent-child activities that are age-appropriate based on the child’s age to help them over to the next developmental level,” Powell said.

Children’s Home & Aid is also now hiring.

“If anyone is interested in being a home visitor, which is someone who would meet with the families weekly and they would do developmental screenings on the children to make sure they’re on track developmentally,” Powell said.

You can contact Children’s Home & Aid at 309-569-7821. If you are outside of Tazewell and Woodford Counties, you should still call the number as the organization has services in numerous counties statewide.

You can also reach out to them on Facebook.