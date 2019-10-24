Children’s Home + Aid in Bloomington will now be able to serve families outside of McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A vital service for thousands of kids and families in Central Illinois, just got a financial boost from the federal grant.

Children’s Home and Aid in Bloomington has provided several services for McLean County families. Now thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice, the center will be able to offer more supervised visits and exchanges.

Previously the agency could only offer 7 visits per week, but now that’s going up to 35.

Leaders say this grant will allow families to focus more on what’s important.

“It gives children and families a safe place to visit so that they do not have to worry about anything beyond these walls,” said Jeannie Higdon, Family Support Program Manager for Children’s Home & Aid. “All they have to worry about is their relationship with one another.”

That money will also allow the agency to expand outside of McLean County.

It will now be able to provide service to families in Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.