Children’s Home + Aid wants you to get in the giving spirit by adopting a family

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — For 30 years, a Twin Cities organization has been helping local families celebrate the holidays, and now they’re asking you to join in by adopting a family.

Children’s Home + Aid wants the community to help 160-families by donating gifts and necessities.

As part of their adopt-a-family program, you can pitch in clothes, toys, books and other items that will go to kids this holiday season.

It’s one big way you can give back during the giving season.

“A lot of our families don’t have the resources to provide holiday gifts withing their family,” said Laura Cordero. “Imagine being a kid waking up on Christmas morning and there is nothing there. This program provides for all of our families to make sure that nobody goes without love on Christmas.”

Leaders say adopting a family costs $250, the money will allow the volunteers to shop for the gifts.

The deadline for adoption is December 6th.