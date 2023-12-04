PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A local nonprofit organization is asking for your help to make some holiday dreams come true.

Children’s Home is running its annual “Holiday Wish List” campaign, which lets community members shop for wish lists of the children and families the organization provides services for.

This year, the organization had more than 1100 wish lists to be completed, and there is around 140 left.

Scurry Miller, president and CEO of Children’s Home Association of Illinois, said it’s a great way to help out during the holidays.

“Adopting a wish list for a kid or a family and buying gifts is an awesome way to give back to the community this year, bringing lots of cheer and lots of joy,” he said.

Wish lists cost $75 and according to Miller, all you need to do is shop for the items.

If interested in being a wish list donor, you can sign up here. Gifts can be dropped off at the organization’s headquarters at 2130 N Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

Children’s Home is an organization that provides support services to children and families who need it most. They have served the local community for over 150 years.