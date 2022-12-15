PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Russell’s Cycling and Fitness in Washington delivered 62 bikes to the Children’s Home Association of Illinois (CHAIL) on Thursday, Dec. 15.

This is the 16th year the store has had the opportunity to deliver bikes, and a majority of the bikes are fixed up by the shop and made into like-brand-new working bikes for the children.

Once they’re delivered, every single bike is gifted with a red bow on top.

“15, 16 years of bikes for our clients makes a huge impact, not only in the morale of the youth and families we serve, but also in staff, knowing that we have some wonderful partners who are there with us every single year,” said Camille Simpson, an employee at CHAIL.

The children will receive their bikes on Christmas day.