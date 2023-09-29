PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the Children’s Home Association of Illinois hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of one of its cottages at its Youth Farm. The cottages provides residence for up to 50 kids in the custody of DCFS. The Freedom Cottage will service girls with developmental disabilities from ages 8 to 18.

Scurry Miller, President and CEO says the Children’s Home will be the first organization in Illinois to have a group home for girls with developmental disabilities.

Miller said the renovations are supposed to make the girls feel at home and not institutionalized. He said since joining the organization a year ago he has been looking for ways to improve the Children’s Home quality of services.

“Our Children’s Home has been in existence for 157 years. Which is a long time. Which means that they’ve had to evolve over the years to meet the community’s needs,” said Miller. “So, this to me is an opportunity for Children’s Home to evolve again and be a leader in providing first rate care for kids.”

With funds from DCFS, the rest of the cottages are getting renovations as well.