Chillicothe approves new contract with police union

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe City Council approved a three-year contract with the Chillicothe Police Department Union during a board meeting Monday.

According to a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, the new contract will reduce the step process to full pay from 30 years to 10 years, with a three percent raise in the second and third years and a new lateral entry pay scale.

Officer’s clothing allowance will also be raised from $800 to $1,000 per year. Officers will also be able to take a fitness test up to three times a year for additional pay.

The residency requirement was also removed from the contract.

The new contract will go into effect on May 1.

More information about how to apply to be an officer is available online.