CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was ejected from the car and suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and she likely died instantly.

Toxicology is pending. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.