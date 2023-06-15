CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe celebrated a unique day in honor of the city’s zip code 61523, which are the same numbers as Thursday’s date: June 15, 2023.

The Chillicothe Post Office offered two commemorative postage stamps for purchase and gave out free cookies. Their mascot, Mr. Zip, was also on hand for pictures.

“We knew we couldn’t do this alone so we got everybody involved. We got the Chamber of Commerce, the city, and also the township involved, because we wanted to publicize this that everyone could come take part in zip code day 61523 only happens every 100 years,” said Angela Herron, officer-in-charge at Chillicothe Post Office.

Herron said the postal service is still vital to everyday life in the digital age.

“We feel as it’s a need, cause not everybody is tech savvy. You can have people who still get letters in the mail, they like to get their magazines, especially our elderly people. So its always good to know you’re helping someone,” she said.

The festivities continued with a carnival and pet parade on Second St.