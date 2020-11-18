Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce cancels Christmas parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The lights won’t be bright in Chillicothe this year as the Chamber of Commerce and city have collectively agreed to cancel the annual Christmas parade set for this Saturday.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place in Three Sisters Park.

“We are so disappointed to share this news with you. Adapting to everything that has occurred so far in 2020 has been challenging for our community. We are choosing to be part of the solution to slow this virus and appreciate your support,” a press release states.

The organizations cite Illinois’s Tier 3 restrictions as the reason for the change. Effort was made to reschedule and reorganize the event, a press release states, but ultimately the entities decided canceling was the safest decision.