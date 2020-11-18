Chillicothe Christmas parade canceled

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A central Illinois Christmas staple will not go on this year.

The Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce alongside the City of Chillicothe has decided to cancel the Christmas Parade this year due to health concerns.

The parade was supposed to be this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 21.

While Chamber of Commerce leaders said the news is disappointing, they said they want to be “part of the solution to to slow this virus.”

With the State of Illinois entering tier 3 mitigations starting Friday, Nov. 20, City leaders said they “honor and respect the Governor’s decision, and are committed to doing our part to help protect our volunteers, attendees, and fellow Chillicothe residents.”

This event will not be rescheduled, the City’s Chamber of Commerce said to all the volunteers and those who have registered, that they will get in touch with you soon.

According to the City of Chillicothe’s website, this would have been the 64th annual Christmas Parade.