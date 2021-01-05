Chillicothe city council expected to discuss rescinding COVID-19 enforcement ordinance

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Citations against two Chillicothe businesses for violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions still stand after a public safety committee meeting with the city.

Both businesses, Track Inn and Banana’s Beach Bar, received community support on both Tuesday night’s Zoom meeting and outside of city hall for continuing indoor operations.

“It’s for everybody here, not just us. We’re just a small part in all of it,” Linda Callahan, Track Inn co-owner said. “Obviously the town’s got our back and we’re going to stay open and we’re going to be here for them.”

She said she and her husband Kevin are prepared to fight for Track Inn’s employees.

“It’s time to say ‘no’ and put our foot down and say ‘it’s our business, it’s our jobs’,” Callahan said. “We’re not violating any laws so why are you punishing us? That’s what it feels like.”

However, Don White, the city’s mayor, said this is a topic that needs further discussion. He said both businesses still have two citations each against them, cases on the state’s attorney’s desk, and pending court dates.

Track Inn received its first citation in November and has a court hearing later this month where it could face a maximum fine of $750 per day. Banana’s received its citation in December and has a court hearing in February.

“After two citations, we turn it over to public health, and then we’re done. It’s all up to public health and the state’s attorney at that point,” White said. “The law is we’re supposed to follow the governor’s directions.”

But White said this could all change come Monday.

“What we decided in the community meeting was to take to council at 7 p.m. Monday night, the notion of rescinding our ordinance,” White said. “Which would mean that people can break all of the COVID rules, but I don’t know where that’s going to go.”

White said back in April, the city council passed an ordinance giving police the authority to ticket people on COVID-19 violations.

“This basically made the COVID requirements the law in Chillicothe,” White said. “But if it comes out that restaurants can have indoor dining, then what we’ll do is we’ll drop the case against Banana’s and Track Inn.”

Callahan said her business has 18 employees and staying open with indoor dining helps maintain their livelihoods.

“This is for them just as much and they know that I’ve got their back, they’ve got mine,” Callahan said. “This is to keep them … heat, roof over their heads. That’s what it’s for and it’s for all the other people in town.”