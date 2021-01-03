Chillicothe couple frustrated with the possibility of having to shut down their restaurant

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Kevin and Linda Callahan bought Track Inn, in May. Friday, a notice from the Chillicothe Public Safety Committee, arrived at their restaurant.

It says the business is in violation of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders, and Tuesday the group will meet to talk.

“That is kind of what instigated everything, and my finally truly speaking up,” said Linda Callahan.

The Callahan’s have kept their business open despite restrictions on indoor dining. They say shutting down again, would likely be the end of their business.

“If we shut down, we’re gonna shut down. So we’re gonna fight closing the doors. Our customers don’t want it, we don’t want it, our employee’s don’t want it,” said Kevin Callahan.

He says keeping the restaurant open is the only way to pay the bills.

“We don’t have the means to support this place closed down. The bills are still here, we still have to pay utilities, we still have to pay taxes, we still have to pay for the building. And without income coming in from the business, we can’t do that,” said Kevin Callahan.

Both say they feel they’re doing their best to keep customers safe.

“We do what we can, our employee’s wear masks at the tables, they maintain their distancing,” said Linda Callahan.

The Callahan’s say they need help from the state government, and until then they’ve decided to stay open with indoor dining.

“If they’re not gonna help us, get out of the way and let us do our job. I would love some help, absolutely love some help. But if they’re not going to be a help, quit being a hindrance,” said Kevin Callahan.

Gary Sharp, ward 4 alderman and public safety chair, says there’ll be more information on Track Inn’s violation at the Tuesday meeting.