CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Police Department helped a local school raise money for a special cause.

The Chillicothe Elementary Center is taking sixth and eighth-graders to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Chicago. The event is intended for sixth graders, but it was unavailable for two years due to COVID-19.

Despite the challenges, the school exceeded its $500 goal stated in its Facebook post with the help of a repost by Chillicothe police.

“Chillicothe Elementry wanted them all to participate and have an experience and not everyone has the same income. It’s an expensive event and we figured we can lend a hand,” said Sergeant Nick Bridges.

Sergeant Bridges said the police department appreciates the community for pitching in to help the students.