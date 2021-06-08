Chillicothe Fire Department responds to garage fire Tuesday morning

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters in Chillicothe tackled a garage fire in the 600 block of Bradley Ave. Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the fire department received a call that the people who lived in the home smelled fire.

The department responded quickly and one person was taken to the hospital after trying to assist in putting out the fire.

There is no further information on their condition or the condition of others in the home. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

