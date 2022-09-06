CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — 48-year-old Chad E. Keedy of Chillicothe has been charged with several charges of battery and possession of a weapon for an incident that occurred at his home last month.

According to indictment papers, Keedy committed battery by knowingly strangling a family or household member on Aug. 17. He is also charged with making physical contact of an insulting or provoking neighbor with that same person by pushing them.

In addition to these charges of aggravated and domestic battery, Keedy is also charged with aggravated assault for possessing a deadly weapon–assumed to be a handgun–while threatening the family member, thereby placing them in reasonable apprehension of being assault.

Finally, Keedy was charged for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card issued in his name for the weapon he was carrying.

Keedy was indicted Tuesday and is set to be arraigned next Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:00 a.m.