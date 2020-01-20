Chillicothe man identified in fatal ATV crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A 20-year-old Chillicothe man is dead after an ATV rollover incident on Friday evening.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19900 block of Centerville Rd at approximately 11:40 p.m. The ATV had been operating in a field approximately 200 yards east of Centerville Rd and a half-mile north of Truitt, in rural Peoria County, when it lost control.

The passenger, identified as Brandon M. Buckley, was pronounced dead at the scene, at 1:30 a.m.

Harwood said autopsy results show Buckley suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. Toxicology is pending.

The operator of the vehicle was transported from the scene to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.