Chillicothe man responsible for deadly UTV crash in 2020 gets jail time

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly two years later, a Chillicothe man has reported for jail time.

In January 2020, officers said 28-year-old Michael Ladd lost control of his UTV, rolled over, and crashed in a field near Centerville Road.

The victim of the crash, 20-year-old Brandon Buckley, was pronounced dead at the scene. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly.

Ladd, now 30-years-old, was charged with aggravated DUI and an accident that resulted in death.

Court records show he was ordered to report to the Peoria County Jail Tuesday and will spend 180 days in prison at the jail.

Court records also show Ladd is eligible for day-for-day credit, meaning he will not actually spend more than 90 days behind bars.