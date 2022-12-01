CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) opened a new facility in Chillicothe. The ambulance company has been operating out of the fire department for the past 10 years.

AMT was presented with a key to the city at the ribbon cutting. Representatives for both the city and AMT said the location is on the better side of the railroad tracks so staff doesn’t have to worry about being held up by a train.

“I think they’re thrilled to have this lovely new facility in a very visual place. The peace of mind to know that it will be staffed by two individuals 24/7 for emergency medical treatment I think is a sense of security to all citizens,” said Chillicothe Alderperson Trish Westerman-Connor.

“We’re really excited about having our own facility that was built to our needs and built with an eye on the future. So, that we’ll be able to expand if we need to meet the needs of a growing community,” said AMT Community Resource Manager Josh Bradshaw.

He said AMT plans to move into the new facility within the next few weeks.