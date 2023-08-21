PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — You can call (309) 360-5377 for more information on tickets. If you leave a voicemail, the theatre asks that you leave your name, phone number, the date of the show that you’re interested in, and the number of tickets you will need. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.



You can visit the Chillicothe Players website to learn more about the theatre.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.