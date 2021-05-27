Chillicothe Police Department starting its first Citizen’s Police Academy, looking for more participants

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Police Department is offering the public the opportunity to understand the people behind the badge with a new upcoming program.

The department’s Citizen’s Police Academy, the first of its kind in Chillicothe, is an 8-9 week educational and interactive course that will meet one day a week (Wednesdays) for 1-2 hours.

The program’s purpose is to give people a better look at the day-to-day life and responsibilities of an officer, not to be confused with official police training.

Scott Mettille, the department’s police chief, said the idea was the brainchild of Sergeant Nick Bridges and other officers who’ve been working on the project for over a year.

“The idea is that basically we have 12 officers in the Chillicothe police department and what better way to get the word out about who the police officers are and what we do and everything else than to the Citizen’s Police Academy,” Mettille said.

Chief Mettille said each officer will have some sort of involvement with at least one of the classes going over the curriculum.

He said topics will include: “Routine Patrol” & Officer Safety-Investigations, Evidence, Crime Scene & Fingerprinting-Probable Cause, Reasonable Suspicion, Search & Seizure-Handcuffing & Searches-DUI & Standardized Field Sobriety Tests / Drunk goggles-Community Policing / School Resource Officers-K9 Unit & Demo-Use of Force & Taser Demo-Shoot/Don’t Shoot Simulator-CPA Graduation-Ride- A-Long and more.

He said they came up with the idea for the program before all of the civil unrest that occurred last summer but admitted they do fall in line with each other. He said transparency is an important factor when building community relationships.

He said they’re looking for people to come in with an open mind.

“We want people to understand what we do, we want people to understand that there is more to policing than going out and putting handcuffs on somebody,” Mettille said. “I want people to know that the officers are getting out and going to a baseball game. I want people to know that the officers are getting out and doing business checks on second and third shifts and leaving business cards.”

Mettille said the police department has been blessed with a supportive community, reflecting on how the public puts on dinners and hangs up banners throughout the city for its officers.

He said the ideal number would be 8-10 participants who are 18 and older, although they will consider 16 and older with parental consent. He said Chillicothe residents would get priority but those outside of the city can also apply.

However, Mettille said they currently haven’t received many applications and are struggling to get people to apply. He said they need more applicants or it’s very likely they’ll have to postpone the program.

He said the program is expected to start June 16th and the application deadline is June 1. Applications are available at the Chillicothe Police Department.