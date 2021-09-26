Chillicothe Police Department warns residents about car, garage thefts

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Police Department is warning people about car and garage break-ins that happened early Sunday morning.

On a Facebook post from the Chillicothe Police Department, “Now is a good time to remind everyone to take valuables out of your vehicles. Lock your vehicles, and close your garage doors. Please don’t leave firearms or keys in your vehicles.”

Police department leaders said these types of break-ins are crimes of opportunity and avoidable. People are encouraged to remove valuables, including keys, lock car doors, have well-lit areas around your home, and to report all suspicious activity.

The police department also stated they offer a camera reimbursement program.

“If you haven’t purchased a camera already, you may be eligible to receive up to a $200 reimbursement. If you already have a camera system you aren’t eligible for reimbursement, but you can join our camera database. We don’t have access to your cameras, but if an incident happens in your area, we will contact you and ask if it was recorded on your cameras. This program has already helped with many convictions in the court system.”