CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD)– Chillicothe Police Department has begun installing Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras around the city.

According to a Chillicothe police Facebook post, these are not live feed cameras and are not capable of monitoring speed or other traffic violations.

The camera’s primary function is to identify potentially stolen vehicles or vehicles associated with Amber/Silver Alerts.

Automated license plate readers are just another tool to assist the Chillicothe Police Department solve and prevent crime. They will allow us to continue to provide exceptional law enforcement service to our residents, businesses, and visitors. Chillicothe Police Department

Flock Safety cameras have been used throughout the country by hundreds of jurisdictions, businesses, and school districts.