CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday.

Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.

Hesterberg, or Officer H to the kids, is expecting her second child.

South School first and second-graders and some local firefighters were on hand to surprise Hesterberg with cards and gifts. Sophia gifted Hesterberg a personalized onesie with matching bows.

“I’m just overwhelmed with all the kindness…. It’s really special to be able to come back, even on my personal time, and just be showered with love and gifts and just well wishes, so it’s really sweet to see all the little ones I’m missing while I’m off,” said Hesterberg.

Hesterberg said she was completely taken aback by the surprise.

“Little bit of shock I think because I just wasn’t expecting anything, and I’m sure a lot of pregnant women can relate, overflood with just emotion… and very tearful,” she said.

Sophia has been showing her appreciation to first responders all over Central Illinois for more than two years. She often goes to police departments with treats for the officers and thanks them for their service.

Hesterberg is due Oct. 1.