CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — War-torn Ukraine is getting additional resources, all thanks to a little girl from Central Illinois.

“I’m really happy that my daughter was concerned and kind of helped get this thing started,” said Chris Manson.

Manson’s seven-year-old daughter Lily saw Ukraine on the news and wanted to do something for the people there. So now, with the community’s blessing, the Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District is donating a firetruck to the country.

“It means a lot for us because they’re supporting our decision to send the engine to Ukraine. It also shows the Ukrainians that we’re supporting them as well in their mission,” said Fire Chief Marvin Roderick.

Roderick and Manson, who is OSF Healthcare’s Vice-President of Government Relations, are partnering to get the engine to Ukraine.

On Friday, after the Illinois Valley Central High School Homecoming Parade, members of the community had the chance to sign Firetruck Engine 1 that’s been serving the city since 1996.

“Today is the homecoming for the IVC High School, and we thought it would be a good opportunity to get the community out to sign to show their support with us sending the fire engine to the Ukraine,” Roderick said.

OSF Healthcare has partnered with Advanced Medical Transport in getting 18 ambulances to Ukraine. This is their first fire engine being sent overseas. The engine holds one thousand gallons of water and will be sent on Oct. 11.