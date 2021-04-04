Chillicothe students raise money through Easter Egg hunt for Cystic Fibrosis

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) – For some, Easter morning means waking up and looking for Easter eggs. This Easter, Chillicothe students are using the tradition to raise money.

“We got 1,040 eggs and that is just from 23 orders,” said Brooklyn Muller.

17-year-old Brooklyn Muller and her 2 best friends filled more than 1,000 eggs with candy over the weekend. It helped raise money for kids with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes damage to the lungs and other organs.

“This year for our cystic fibrosis week that we do at the high school, we decided to do an egg my yard fundraiser,” said Muller.

Families got to choose between candy types and extra add-ons too. Muller and her friends said they hid eggs at 21 different homes Saturday night.

“To see these young kids get out and actually do something for a charitable foundation is awesome, she gave up a night of her freedom to make sure that this happened and I think it turned out beautifully,” said Muller’s mother.

Students from Illinois Valley Central High School have been raising funds for cystic fibrosis for more than 15 years. Muller said the Chillicothe community has always been so supportive throughout the journey.

“Cystic Fibrosis is definitely something within our town that kind of really hits home and it makes us want to fundraise a lot more for it,” said Muller.

The group raised over $900 and all proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.