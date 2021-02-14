Chillicothe sweet shop donates a portion of sales to send local veterans on the trip of a lifetime

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – A Chillicothe sweet shop is using the busiest time of the year to help raise funds for local veterans.

“Valentine’s Day is when our year begins again, people come in looking for something for themselves or something for someone else and I think it’s just exciting that they come in looking for something new. Now, add Honor Flight to that and people want to support a great cause,” said Triple Dipple’s Owner Harreld Webster.

With 100 different types of cheesecake flavors, Triple Dipple’s introduced another one this month and it’s not just for Valentine’s Day. It’s helping send 80 veterans on the trip of a lifetime and at no cost to them.

“This particular cheesecake has two different batters, there’s a strawberry batter and a vanilla batter that we’re marbling together to create this cheesecake,” said Harreld Webster.

Through Greater Peoria Honor Flights, veterans get to visit Washington D.C to see memorials and monuments all at no cost. An Honor Flight volunteer said Webster’s dedication to the cause began when he and his family signed up to be guardians.

“He and his wife both have gone and taken veterans to Washington D.C for the day of honor so Harreld does a lot for us. Whenever we ask him to do something or if he’d like to do it, he does it,” said volunteer Mike Brenkman.

Webster said although he didn’t serve, he highly values those that do and he thinks the community feels the same.

“There’s been a lot of great response, people calling ahead and pre-ordering the cheesecake, I’m just excited that people are excited about a new cheesecake but also excited to support honor flight,” said Harreld Webster.

Like many hardships due to the pandemic, Brenkman said it’s been tough to raise money.

“Donations have been down since the pandemic which we fully understand that so it’s awesome when people like Harreld go ahead and make it possible to raise funds when we are able to go again,” said Brenkman.

People can buy a strawberries and cream cheesecake to support the Greater Peoria Honor Flight from Tuesday through Saturday at Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe.