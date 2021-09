CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chillicothe teenager is still missing after vanishing two weeks ago.

The teenager, 16-year-old Brynn Williams, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 2.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported Williams has brown hair and hazel eyes, is five feet three inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on Williams’ location is encouraged to call Chillicothe Police at 309-274-2129.