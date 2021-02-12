Chillicothe Town Theatre holds grand re-opening

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Town Theatre held its grand re-opening Friday, Feb. 12.

The theater was temporarily closed previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All weekend long, the theater showed Wonder Woman 1984 and Croods 2 for $1. There was one showing of each movie on Friday, and two showings of each movie on Saturday and Sunday.

Chillicothe Theatre Board Member Shaun Grant said he was excited for the community to see the changes that have been made since the theatre closed in March.

“We are constantly trying to make it better. We changed the lights on the marquee to make it super bright when people come in,” Grant said. “We are excited to finally have some movies to show to the community.”

Theatre board member Jenny Yates said she was also thankful to community members for supporting the theatre through “Popcorn Fridays” while it was closed.

“We wanted to thank the community for supporting us through Popcorn Friday so we could pay bills, clean up, and do some extra things while we were closed,” Yates said.

COVID-19 restrictions are limiting theatre size to 25 guests per theatre with social distancing. The theatres will also be cleaned after every show.

The theatre is run by the Chillicothe Optimist Club, and all profits are donated back to community youth groups.

More information can be found on the Chillicothe Town Theatre’s website and Facebook page.