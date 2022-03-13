CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Town Theatre is now offering monthly subscriptions to boost sales and bring in more customers.

The theatre’s board members created a GoFundMe page last November to help stay afloat. The page received more than $12,000 in donations. One member, Shaun Grant, said another way they are trying to get more customers in is through monthly subscriptions.

Grant said it’s something the theatre has never done, but said the feedback has been great and people can’t pass up unlimited monthly movies.

“We also hope it’s kind of a friend of the theatre those that didn’t want to give to the go fund me page can now invest in the theatre monthly, and it just comes out of their current account. We’re slowly coming back, it’s not where we want it to be, but we are getting a lot of people back in the theatre which is nice,” said Grant.

Grant said during the month of March, whoever signs up for a subscription will be entered in a contest to win gift cards to other Chillicothe businesses.