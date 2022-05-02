CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Watching movies in Chillicothe just got that much more affordable.

The Chillicothe Town Theatre has been owned and operated by the local Optimist Club since 2009. Last November, the theatre nearly closed after suffering great economical losses due to COVID-19.

The GoFundMe campaign proved successful in keeping the doors open a little longer, but now the Optimist Club is offering a membership subscription in hopes of finding a more long-term solution.

Two membership options will be offered. The first, the green ticket, will allow unlimited movies all month long and cost $10. The second, the gold ticket, will be a month-long subscription that also offers unlimited movies, and comes with a large popcorn.

According to a press release, these subscription prices will stay the same even if ticket prices increase.

All applications for the service received before May 31 will be entered into a drawing for $500 cash.

The goal of the Optimist Club is to reach 250 subscriptions by the end of May. A form for the subscription service can be found here.

All membership subscriptions can be dropped off in a sealed envelope at attorney, Mike Mahoney’s office at 1011 N 2nd St, Chillicothe, IL 61523.