CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bikers in Chillicothe will soon have a new path to ride thanks to two grants.

The Chillicothe Trail group announced on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon two grants totaling more than $600,000 were awarded.

The funding will go toward the green and purple routes.

As previously reported, the 30-mile trail will come at a cost of $7-8 million.