CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The water restriction has been lifted in the City of Chillicothe.

As previously reported, city leaders were asking those who used Chillicothe water to reduce their use for domestic purposes only.

Those were defined as cooking, bathing, and laundry, and to be done only as needed, and water was not to be used for any exterior use at this time.

City crews were working on mechanic issues with a pump station and having trouble keeping up with demand.