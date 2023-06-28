CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District blessed its new fire engine.

According to a department Facebook post, their CCFPD chaplain handled the blessing and pushing ceremony for the new rig.

The new asset will aid in life-saving measures for rescues, putting out fires, and more.

The volunteer department covers about 15,000 people in northeast Peoria County and beyond.

There are about 40 firefighters donating their time to keep residents safe.

The fire chief said the team is ready to get this rig on the road serving central Illinois.

“One thing this fire department has always prided itself on is having new, good-working equipment that’s always ready to go,” said Chief Marvin Roderick, “This fire engine isn’t just for Chillicothe. It’s for the whole fire district. So, you anywhere from just north of Detweiller to Marshall County so it will have quite a reach on it.”

Roderick said he’s proud of how many hours these first responders put in.

“We’re proud of them because they’re always working,” said the chief. “Every Monday, we’re always cleaning. Doing maintenance. Doing training. We require a lot of training out of them and they eagerly participate in training. They love training. They love everything about the fire department because this is kind of like their family and it’s something they can do for their community as well.”

The fire protection district houses four stations.

Two in Chillicothe, one in Rome, and another in Mossville.