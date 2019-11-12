Chimney fire damages home in rural Hanna City Monday night

HANNA CITY Ill.- Logan-Trivoli Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday night at 15802 West Sommerfield Road in rural Hanna City .

At 10:09 p.m., firefighters arrived on scene, noticing fire on the side of the house and on the roof of the house, near the chimney. The homeowner said she smelled smoke and went outside to see that the chimney was on fire. Multiple agencies were on scene to put out the fire. Farmington, Timber-Hollis, Elmwood, Advanced Medical Transport, Brimfield, and Dunlap were all on scene to help the Logan-Trivoli Firefighters.

Logan-Trivoli Fire Chief David Tuttle says the house sustained $60,000 in damages. American Red Cross is providing temporary housing for the couple that lived in the house.