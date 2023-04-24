PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters battled a chimney fire Sunday evening that resulted in no injuries, according to a departmental news release.

The Peoria Fire Department was called just after 7:10 p.m. to the 100 block of East Embert Place on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they saw some visible flames and put it out, the release said.

Additional companies were required to conduct reconnaissance with thermal imaging cameras ensuring there was no hidden fire within the walls or the attic. The fire was contained to the fireplace chimney.

This fire was deemed to be “unintentional” upon investigation. The Peoria Police provided traffic control. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported at the time of this release.